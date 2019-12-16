Bills' Frank Gore: Struggles despite increased touches
Gore rushed 10 times for 15 yards in Sundays 17-10 win over the Steelers.
Gore trailed starter Devin Singletary (21 carries) by a decent margin yet again, but the 10 carries were the highest total the veteran has received since Week 12. Still, it has become clear that Gore is the backup in this offense, giving him a low fantasy ceiling as the season comes to a close. A rough matchup against a staunch Patriots defense on Saturday doesn't help his case.
