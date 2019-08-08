Bills' Frank Gore: To run with starters Thursday
Coach Sean McDermott plans to start Gore for the first preseason game Thursday against the Colts, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Said McDermott, "What we're going to do is give Frank most of the work this week and then what we will do with LeSean is give him most of the work, at this point the plan is the following week. Part of that is we know LeSean a little bit. This is our first time around Frank."
We wouldn't read too much into this, as McCoy is the top dog and needs to be managed carefully heading into the season, while the same goes for the 36-year-old Gore, for that matter. Gore's time with the starters will be worth watching, however, as a strong preseason would make him the clear No. 2 heading into the regular season, as rookie Devin Singletary seems to be coming on strong. Plus, there's still a remote chance the Bills could cut ties with McCoy and his expensive salary.
