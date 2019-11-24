Bills' Frank Gore: Tops Barry Sanders on all-time list
Gore ran for 65 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver.
Gore did the bulk of his damage midway through the third quarter on a 27-yard sweep to the left, but a seven-yard run up the gut in the fourth quarter will get plenty more highlights. On that run, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the all-time rushing list. Despite the recent success of rookie Devin Singletary, Gore still leads the Bills in rushing on the season and flashed some of his old self in a run-heavy game plan Sunday. If the Bills show a more balanced attack Thursday in Dallas, Gore may not be your guy. He's now touched the ball fewer times than Singletary in four consecutive games, hasn't topped 70 total yards in a game since Week 4, and hasn't scored since Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...