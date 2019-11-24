Play

Bills' Frank Gore: Tops Barry Sanders on all-time list

Gore ran for 65 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver.

Gore did the bulk of his damage midway through the third quarter on a 27-yard sweep to the left, but a seven-yard run up the gut in the fourth quarter will get plenty more highlights. On that run, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the all-time rushing list. Despite the recent success of rookie Devin Singletary, Gore still leads the Bills in rushing on the season and flashed some of his old self in a run-heavy game plan Sunday. If the Bills show a more balanced attack Thursday in Dallas, Gore may not be your guy. He's now touched the ball fewer times than Singletary in four consecutive games, hasn't topped 70 total yards in a game since Week 4, and hasn't scored since Week 3.

