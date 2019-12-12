Play

Bills' Frank Gore: Under the weather

Gore (illness) sat out Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

As long as the veteran back is able to practice in some capacity Friday, he should be okay for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Gore has taken a back seat to fellow running back Devin Singletary of late, which limits his fantasy utility, in any case.

