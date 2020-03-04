Bills' Frank Gore: Will return for 2020

Gore intends to continue his career for at least he 2020 season, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.

Gore, an impending unrestricted free agent, will kick off his 16th NFL season in 2020. Entering his age-37 campaign, Gore won't command any suitors asking him to serve as the primary option in a backfield, but he could offer fair utility as a member of a running back committee and veteran mentor. Though his usage has dropped off in recent years, Gore has still managed to put together back-to-back seasons with at least 150 rushing yards. He expressed interest in reuniting with the Dolphins in January.