Gore (foot) has been participating during this week's minicamp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Gore returned to OTAs on a limited basis last week after missing the final two games of the 2018 season with the issue, but it appears as if he'll be fine once things get more serious next month. He's currently projected to be the top backup to LeSean McCoy, though T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary are also expected to factor into the mix.