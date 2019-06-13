Bills' Frank Gore: Working at minicamp
Gore (foot) has been participating during this week's minicamp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Gore returned to OTAs on a limited basis last week after missing the final two games of the 2018 season with the issue, but it appears as if he'll be fine once things get more serious next month. He's currently projected to be the top backup to LeSean McCoy, though T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary are also expected to factor into the mix.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team-by-team mock draft review
Dive deep into this mock draft, as we go through each team's thoughts in our 12-team PPR d...
-
Five big AFC questions: Grab Damien?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the AFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy headlines from minicamps
Mandatory minicamps are playing out as the NFL nears pre-camp vacation time. Let's start with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...