Davis caught six of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round.

Davis' display was highlighted by a toe-tapping, 23-yard touchdown during the third quarter to extend Buffalo's lead. After exploding for 201 yards and four touchdowns in his last playoff game, Davis made another strong impact while returning to the postseason Sunday. With both he and Stefon Diggs topping 100 receiving yards, the Bills' starting wideouts now approach the AFC divisional round in fine form.