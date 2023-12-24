Davis recorded four receptions on six targets for 130 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers.

Davis entered Saturday's contest having recorded zero catches in four of his last six games, but he was the key to Buffalo's passing attack in Saturday's win. He accounted for each of the team's four longest gains from scrimmage, the highlight of which was a 57-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter when he got behind the Los Angeles secondary and dragged a defender into the end zone. Davis is the epitome of a boom-bust fantasy option, as he's now topped 100 receiving yards in two of his last four games.