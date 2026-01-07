Davis caught five passes (on seven targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown during the Bills' 35-8 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The Bills rested or limited the snap counts of their top skill position players during Sunday's regular-season finale. That gave Davis an expanded role in the offense, and the sixth-year pro led all Bills pass catchers in snaps, targets and receptions, and he capped off his night with a two-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky midway through the third quarter. Davis joined the Bills in late November and logged 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 129 yards and one score across six regular-season games. He served more as a run blocker in the Bills' offense, but his chemistry with Josh Allen could lead to Davis taking on more responsibilities during this Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars.