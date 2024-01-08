Davis (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury is not considered major, Rapoport adds, stating his status for the wild-card playoff game against the Steelers is to be determined. Davis exited in the first half against the Dolphins Sunday night and was ruled out at halftime, returning to the sideline in street clothes to watch the rest of the game. Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield took on larger offensive roles in Davis' absence and would do so again if Davis sits versus Pittsburgh.