Davis caught three of 10 targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots.

Davis tied Stefon Diggs for the team lead in targets but didn't make much of the volume. Big things were expected from Davis in his third NFL season after he broke out last postseason, but Buffalo's No. 2 wide receiver struggled to find consistency en route to 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 targets. Davis had at least 88 yards and a touchdown on three different occasions, but he also produced fewer than 40 yards in eight of 15 appearances. The Bills will forget about Davis' underwhelming season in a heartbeat if he can return to peak form in the postseason, starting with the wild-card round against the Dolphins.