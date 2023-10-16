Davis caught three of four targets for 21 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Davis' impressive touchdown streak came to an abrupt halt at four games following Sunday's stinker. The deep threat finished with his lowest yardage total of the season while also coughing up a fumble, barely scraping together a positive score in most fantasy formats. Even with the rough outing, Davis still owns a respectable 24/362/4 receiving line through six weeks. The Bills' No. 2 receiver could be primed for a bounce-back game against the Patriots next Sunday, who have historically shaded defensive coverages towards the opposition's No. 1 option.