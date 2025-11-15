The Bills elevated Davis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Davis was taken off the practice squad injured list in late October after recovering from a lingering knee injury, and the 2020 fourth-rounder is poised to suit up for Buffalo for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. Given his connection with Josh Allen during four seasons with the Bills, Davis could be utilized in the offensive gameplan alongside Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer, especially in the absence of tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring). During the 2023 regular-season with the Bills, Davis caught 45 passes (on 81 targets) for 746 yards and seven touchdowns across 17 games.