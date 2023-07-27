Davis said Thursday that he feels much healthier entering the 2023 season compared to last year, when he fought through a nagging ankle injury for much of the season, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Said Davis, "But for me, I just felt like I lost a step. Really couldn't do the things that I wanted to do that I was doing early that camp and then the first game or in practice and stuff. So it definitely was something that I was struggling with mentally just having that pain on my ankle, trying to figure out ways to get my head out of it and kind of just play my game."

Davis missed action in Week 2 and in Week 17, the latter when he was rested for the playoffs, but otherwise gutted through the injury, perhaps more than the public knew during a 48-836-7 regular season. That was still his best of three NFL campaigns, but one that was seen as a disappointment by many given his starting role in a top offense. He's got almost no competition for the No. 2 role this season, which makes Davis a decent bounce-back candidate for 2023.