Davis caught six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Davis scored from 11 yards out with 28 seconds left in the first half to give the Bills a 24-10 lead, but Minnesota came back in the second half and pulled it out in overtime as Buffalo's offense was bogged down by a trio of Josh Allen turnovers. It has been an up-and-down season for Davis, who has 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns across his best three games -- including this one -- and only 192 yards with one touchdown over the other five. He'll maintain a high ceiling when the Bills host the Browns in Week 11.