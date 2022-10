Davis caught three of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over Kansas City.

While he didn't see anywhere near the volume Stefon Diggs did, Davis still made a big impact on the game, scoring Buffalo's first TD of the afternoon on a 34-yard rocket down the sideline from Josh Allen. The third-year wideout continues his breakout campaign, and Davis will head into Buffalo's Week 7 bye on pace for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.