Davis secured three of six targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 38-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Davis comfortably led the Bills in receiving yards thanks to 98- and 62-yard touchdown grabs in the first and second quarters, respectively, a pair of plays where his elite speed was on display. The two splash scores should put any doubts as to the health of Davis' previously ailing ankle to rest, and he'll next take aim at the Chiefs' defense in a Week 6 road showdown that should feature plenty of aggressive offense.