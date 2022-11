Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.

The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.