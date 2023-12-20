Davis failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Davis was held without a catch for the second straight week and for the fourth time this season. The veteran wideout saw just one target in the contest despite playing the most offensive snaps (49) of any Bills' pass catcher. Davis' lack of consistency in Buffalo's offense make him extremely difficult to trust for the fantasy playoffs. With that said, Davis will look to be more of a factor when the Bills visit the Chargers in Week 16.