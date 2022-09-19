Davis (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Titans.
With Davis inactive Monday after being added to the Bills' injury report Saturday, look for Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder to see added opportunities behind top wideout Stefon Diggs, with Jake Kumerow and rookie Khalil Shakir rounding out the team's Week 2 WR corps. Davis will now look to heal up in time for Buffalo's Week 3 contest against the Dolphins this coming Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Gabe Davis: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Bills' Gabe Davis: Looking iffy for Monday•
-
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report•
-
Bills' Gabe Davis: Scores touchdown in Week 1 win•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Finds end zone in preseason game•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Player on the rise•