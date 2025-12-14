Bills' Gabe Davis: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With Joshua Palmer back in action, Davis is the odd man out in the Bills' Week 15 WR corps. As in the mix Sunday are Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Brandin Cooks.
