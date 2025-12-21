Bills' Gabe Davis: Inactive versus Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The same applies to fellow WR Keon Coleman. Buffalo's Week 16 wide receiver corps will thus be comprised of Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman.
