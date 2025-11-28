The Bills signed Davis from the practice squad to the active roster Friday.

Davis opened the season on the practice squad injured list and was reinstated to the practice squad on Oct. 29. Buffalo then elevated him for both Weeks 11 and 12, when he combined for four catches (on six targets) for 62 yards and no touchdowns. With Curtis Samuel (elbow) being placed on IR on Friday and Joshua Palmer (ankle) questionable for Week 13, Davis is poised to be a regular in the Bills' passing game Sunday at Pittsburgh along with Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers, newcomer Brandin Cooks and potentially even Keon Coleman.