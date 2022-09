Davis (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Though Davis was inactive for this past Monday's win over the Titans, his limited participation Wednesday is a sign that the wideout could be back in action this weekend against Miami. If, however, Davis is out Sunday, Jake Kumerow would be on tap for more snaps alongside Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs.