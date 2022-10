Davis secured one of three targets for 13 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The speedster was once again questionable with an ankle issue coming into the day, but he was able to play through it without any obvious limitations. However, the Ravens' defense made life more difficult than usual on Josh Allen, leading to Davis' meager showing. He'll look to bounce back from his season-low totals at the expense of the Steelers defense in a Week 5 home matchup.