Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, when asked Thursday how optimistic he was about playing Sunday, Davis indicated "100 percent." That said, given his official 'questionable' injury designation, it will be worth confirming Davis' Week 3 status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he's available, Davis -- who was inactive for this past Monday's win over the Titans -- would be in line to reprise his key role in Buffalo's offense alongside fellow WR Stefon Diggs.