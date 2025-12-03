Davis caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

Davis played a minimal role in the Bills' passing game Sunday, catching one of two targets for the second straight game. The veteran wideout played 43 of Buffalo's 74 offensive snaps, and despite seeing his largest snap share of the season, he was unable to be a major factor in the win against Pittsburgh. Davis should continue to be very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.