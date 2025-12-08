Davis finished Sunday's 39-34 victory versus the Bengals with two catches on two targets for 21 yards.

Josh Allen spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers on a snowy Sunday, with much of his production going to tight ends Dawson Knox (6-93-0) and Dalton Kincaid (4-41-1). Among the Bills' wideouts, Davis had the most receiving yards, though Khalil Shakir finished with the better fantasy line due to hauling in a touchdown. Davis has seven catches on 10 targets for 88 yards through four games heading into a Week 15 road battle in New England.