Davis (ankle) is not expected to play Monday night against the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Official confirmation of Davis' Week 2 status will arrive upon the release of the Bills' inactives ahead of Monday's 7:15 ET kickoff, but if the wideout is indeed sidelined, look for Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder to see added opportunities in the team's passing offense behind top wideout Stefon Diggs.