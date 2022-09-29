Davis (ankle) didn't participate in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if the Bills officially list Davis as a non-participant Thursday, but if they do, what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session will be offer added context regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Davis approached Week 3 action listed as questionable, but managed to play 88 of a possible 92 snaps on offense in Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins.