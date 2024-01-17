Davis (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

It's not a great start, though coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that he considers Davis to be day-to-day. The wideout suffered a PCL sprain Week 18 and then missed the wild-card round of the playoffs, with Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield thus handling larger snap shares than usual in a 31-17 win over the Steelers on Monday. The Bills seemingly have at least some degree of hope that Davis can return for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.