Davis failed to record a single target in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

Davis was held without a target for the first time this season, putting up his second goose egg in 11 games. Despite playing the most offensive snaps (67) of any receiver, the veteran could not connect with Josh Allen in what ended up being a blowout victory for the Bills. Davis has proven to be a talented playmaker in his time with Buffalo, but his lack of consistency make him difficult to trust on a weekly basis. The 24-year-old has the potential to put up huge numbers in any given week, but starting him on fantasy rosters is certainly risky business. Davis will look to bounce back in Week 12 when the Bills take on the Eagles.