Davis caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Davis' 55 percent snap share was second among Buffalo's wide receivers behind Khalil Shakir's 67 percent, while Keon Coleman (coach's decision) was scratched for a second consecutive game. Davis is slated to revert back to the Bills' practice squad, but given his prominent role Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another chance to play in Week 13 at Pittsburgh. He can be elevated from the practice squad a third time, having already done so twice, but the Bills would have to add Davis to the active roster after that for him to keep playing.