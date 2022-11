Davis caught two of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Davis was kept in check by the stingy Jets secondary. His big-play ability coupled with Josh Allen's arm strength give Davis an immense ceiling, but his floor is far lower than that of Stefon Diggs, who led the team in targets (10), catches (five) and receiving yards (93). Davis and the Bills will host the Vikings in Week 10.