Davis caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

Davis had an impressive catch of 25 yards toward the end of the second quarter, but he overall was one of many Bills offensive weapons to struggle in the snow. In fact, top wideout Stefon Diggs didn't fare much better than Davis, catching four passes for only 35 yards. While starting all 15 games he played in the regular season, Davis hauled in 48 of 93 yards for 836 yards and seven scores, marking his best campaign yet despite still carrying weekly inconsistencies. With 2023 slated to be the final year of his rookie contract, Davis will strive to continue his ascent and earn a lucrative new deal.