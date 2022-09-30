Davis (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET game in Baltimore.

Davis has two limited showings this week sandwiched around a DNP-Thursday, and his comments this week seem to indicate he plans on playing Sunday. He was out there for 96 percent of the plays in the Week 3 loss to Miami, but between his 3-37-0 line, his Week 2 absence and his limited practice availability this week, it's clear he's not operating at anywhere near 100 percent just yet.