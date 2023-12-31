Davis caught two passes for 21 yards on three targets in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

New England's defensive game plan had the entire Bills offense in a difficult spot, with Josh Allen producing just 169 yards and one interception through the air and the leading rusher (James Cook) held to 48 yards. Perhaps the Bills would have thrown with more urgency if the Patriots offense had proved more threatening, but in this game the Buffalo defense did most of the necessary lifting, producing four turnovers and scoring on one. A road game against Miami in Week 18 could require more passing from Buffalo, and perhaps with that Davis might find more opportunity than he did against New England on Sunday.