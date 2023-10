Davis caught one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

Davis struggled to get much going Sunday despite seeing the third-most targets and playing the most offensive snaps (68) of any Bills pass catcher. After a strong start to the season, the wideout has cooled down over the past two weeks, with his six yards setting a new low mark so far in 2023. Nonetheless, Davis will look to bounce back Week 8, when the Bills host the Buccaneers on Thursday night.