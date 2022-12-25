Davis brought in three of six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 35-13 win over the Bears on Saturday. He also lost a fumble.

Davis led the Bills in receiving yards on the windy, frigid day at Soldier Field, and he erased an early 7-0 deficit with a 19-yard scoring grab just past the midway point of the first quarter. Davis tied his career high with what was his seventh touchdown catch of the campaign, and he now has at least three grabs in six of the last seven contests. Davis next takes aim at a tough Bengals secondary in a critical Week 17 road matchup on Monday night, Jan. 2.