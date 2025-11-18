Davis reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Davis was listed as a starter for the Bills' 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he registered three catches (on four targets) for 40 yards. He played 23 of 56 snaps on offense (41.1 percent) which was fifth most among Bills wide receivers, largely due to Keon Coleman and Elijah Moore both being healthy scratches for Week 11. Even if Coleman and Moore were to be active for Thursday's game against the Texans, Davis could still be elevated to the active roster due to injuries to fellow wideouts Joshua Palmer (undisclosed), Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf).