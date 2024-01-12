Head coach Sean McDermott has ruled Davis (knee) out for Sunday's playoff opener against the Steelers.

Davis was listed as a non-participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday and now that he's been deemed unavailable for Sunday's contest, the wideout will target a potential return to action in the divisional round of the playoffs, should Buffalo advance. In Davis' looming absence, look for Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield to see added opportunities behind top wideout Stefon Diggs this weekend while contending with inclement weather conditions at Highmark Stadium.