Davis (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Davis was originally deemed questionable to return after exiting in the first half, but he was subsequently ruled out at halftime. He finishes the regular season with 45 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. The 24-year-old wide receiver will look to recover in time for the wild-card round, as Buffalo has clinched a playoff berth regardless of Sunday night's result.