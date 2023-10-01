Davis brought in all three targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Davis saw fellow wideout Stefon Diggs steal the spotlight with a 6-120-3 line on the day, but it was actually the former that scored the first six of Buffalo's 48 points on an 18-yard touchdown grab to cap off the first drive of the afternoon. Davis added another pair of catches and now has found the end zone in three consecutive contests heading into a Week 5 London battle against the Jaguars.