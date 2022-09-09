Davis brought in four of five targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Although teammate Stefon Diggs stole the spotlight with an 8-122-1 line that included a spectacular 53-yard touchdown grab against Jalen Ramsey, Davis actually drew first blood on the defending champions with his 26-yard score in the first quarter. The speedster would go on to finish second in receptions and receiving yards to Diggs, and he also recorded the second-longest catch of the night, a 47-yard reception on the first play of the fourth quarter that helped set up a Bills touchdown. The start to Davis' tenure as the No. 2 receiver got off to a rousing start, one he'll look to build on at the expense of the Titans in a Week 2 home matchup on Monday night, Sept. 19.