Davis caught six of 12 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

It was the best performance of the season for Davis in terms of yardage, but despite his impressive totals it was one of the balls that he didn't catch that could haunt the Bills -- on 3rd-and-six from the Eagles' 22-yard line in OT, Josh Allen tried to beat a blitz by throwing to a wide-open Davis for what would have been a game-winning TD, but the receiver turned the wrong way while the ball was in the air. The fourth-year wideout heads into Buffalo's bye with six touchdowns, one short of his career high, but his erratic weekly numbers -- he's caught two passes or less in four of the last six games -- have left him on pace to fall short of 1,000 yards once again, as well as making him tough to utilize on fantasy rosters outside of best-ball formats.