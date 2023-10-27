Davis brought in nine of 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Davis tied with Stefon Diggs for the team lead in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The speedster also produced his fifth touchdown of the season on a four-yard scoring grab in the third quarter, and his catch total was highest of the campaign. Davis' night represented a major resurgence from his season-worst one-catch, six-yard effort against the Patriots in Week 7, and he could once again play a major role in a Week 9 road matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 5.