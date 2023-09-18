Davis recorded six receptions on seven targets for 92 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

Davis bounced back from a quiet Week 1 performance to deliver a few big plays in Buffalo's blowout win. He accounted for the team's longest gain from scrimmage with a 40-yard catch down the right sideline late in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the contest, Davis caught a two-yard touchdown to put the Bills up 28-10. He was a boom-bust player in a full-time role in 2022, and a similar outcome appears on tap for the current campaign.