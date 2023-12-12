Davis was held without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

While Davis posted a slick 6-105-1 line in Week 12 heading into the Bills' bye, he's now been shut out in two out of the last three contests. He's become an all-or-nothing type of fantasy play -- he has six or more catches in four outings this season but three or less in the other nine games. He's also fallen behind high-upside rookie Dalton Kincaid in the pecking order, seemingly putting Davis as the No. 4 option in the passing game once you factor in Stefon Diggs and James Cook. Davis can pop at any moment, especially when teams fail to give him much attention, but he's sure going to be tough to trust with a fantasy playoff outcome on the line.