Davis (ankle) is expected to suit up versus the Dolphins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis is officially listed as questionable after having missed Monday's win over the Titans, but the expectation remains that he will return for Sunday's divisional matchup against Miami. The final word on his status will be disclosed prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if Davis does suit up it's possible that his workload could be limited to some extent.