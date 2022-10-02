Davis (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

After being inactive in Week 2, Davis suited up for last weekend's loss to the Dolphins, logging 88 of a possible 92 snaps on offense en route to catching three of his six targets for 37 yards. However, after aggravating his ankle injury since then, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, the wideout missed practice Thursday, before returning to a limited session, after which Davis relayed that his ankle felt good and that he intended to play Sunday. With that outcome now confirmed, Davis is slated to work opposite top wideout Stefon Diggs and barring any in-game setbacks should see his share of snaps and targets from QB Josh Allen versus a Baltimore defense that has allowed a league-high average of 353.3 passing yards through the first three games of the 2022 season.